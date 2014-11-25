Sinkhole causes traffic issues, problems for business owners in West Hartford

Businesses in West Hartford are without water service after a main broke and created a sinkhole on Tuesday afternoon.

The sinkhole was reported in the area of LaSalle Road and Farmington Avenue around 12:45 p.m.

Officials with the Metropolitan District Commission said the repairs will take between four to six hours.

An officer on patrol noticed the sinkhole and 25-foot wide distress cracks near the crosswalk on LaSalle Road.

During that time, businesses are on LaSalle Road from Farmington Avenue to Arapahoe Road are without water service. MDC crews are going door-to-door to inform business owners and employees about the water issues.

The southbound lane of LaSalle Road is closed to traffic, but the northbound lane could be closed if crews make repairs in that area. Officers are directing traffic to help motorists.

MDC crews are expected to “repair the pipe, fill the hole, and patch the pavement” by the end of Tuesday. However, final repairs will be completed in the spring of 2015.

Members of the West Hartford Department of Public Works set up barricades to alert pedestrians and motorists.

Hartford-Bloomfield Health District and the town engineer have also been notified about the sinkhole.

