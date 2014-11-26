State launches Connecticut Grown online store

The state Department of Agriculture has launched a new online store where people can purchase items with the "Connecticut Grown" logo to show their support for the state's agricultural industry.

Steven Reviczky, the department's commissioner, said an increasing number of residents want to visibly demonstrate their support for locally sourced products and producers. He said the logo represents "a diverse array of food and other farm goods raised and made in our state."

For the first time, the state is offering for sale to the general public items such as t-shirts, polo shirts, baseball hats, coffee mugs, insulated tote bags and other merchandize featuring the Connecticut Grown logo through the website www.ConnecticutGrownStore.com . Proceeds from the website will be used to help make the site a self-sustaining venture.

