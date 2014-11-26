Health insurance sign-ups coming to shopping malls

The Obama administration says more than 462,000 people selected a health plan in the first week of 2015 enrollment through HealthCare.gov.

And there's a new sign-up effort tied to shopping malls and Black Friday.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services has announced a partnership with Westfield Shopping Centers for setting up insurance enrollment stations at malls in Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington state.

Health Secretary Sylvia Burwell says 462,125 people chose a health plan during the first week of enrollment in the 37 states that are using the federal site.

Burwell says 48 percent are new customers, including those in Oregon and Nevada. Those states turned over their troubled insurance markets to the federal government.

