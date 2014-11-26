List released on the most-Googled Thanksgiving recipes by state - WFSB 3 Connecticut

List released on the most-Googled Thanksgiving recipes by state

Posted: Updated:
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The New York Times released a list of the most Googled Thanksgiving recipes by state.

While there are many holiday staples on the list, some states have recipes that will make heads turn.

See what the most Googled recipe was in Connecticut here.

To check out the complete list, click here.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.