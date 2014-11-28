Casino seeks law exemption to serve booze longer

The CEO of a Connecticut casino says he wants the state to consider changing its liquor laws so patrons can drink and gamble around the clock.

Foxwoods Resort Casino CEO Felix Rappaport says Connecticut's casinos are at a disadvantage in the region because they have to stop service at 1 a.m. on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends even though they offer gambling at all hours. He wants the state to grant an exemption to casinos.

Atlantic City casinos serve alcohol 24/7, and liquor is served until 4 a.m. at New York's gambling facilities. Rappaport says he expects Massachusetts casino developers will lobby for changes to the law cutting off service there at 2 a.m.

The idea of liquor law exemptions for casinos was floated in 2008 but gained little traction.

