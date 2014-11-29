Manchester Road Race crowd picks up National Anthem after sound system fails

Before the Manchester Road Race kicked off on Thanksgiving, the National Anthem was played.

However, in the middle of the anthem the sound system failed. That didn't stop the crowd from continuing to sing the anthem.

The video was posted to YouTube by 14-year-old Josh Phillips and has almost 9,500 views. ?

Mobile users can watch the video here.

