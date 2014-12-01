First boyfriend for singing star Susan Boyle is from Connecticut

In this June 24, 2014 photo shows Scottish singer Susan Boyle poses for a portrait in promotion of her upcoming US tour in New York. Singing sensation Susan Boyle has her first boyfriend at age 53 — a Connecticut doctor. Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP

Singing sensation Susan Boyle has her first boyfriend at age 53 - a Connecticut doctor she met on her recent U.S. tour who may soon visit her in Scotland.

"That's the plan," Boyle's spokeswoman, Nicola Phillips, said Monday.

She says the two met at a hotel in Clearwater, Florida. Phillips says Boyle is "definitely" happy to have met someone.

Boyle was diagnosed last year with Asperger's syndrome, and had learning disabilities as a child.

The church volunteer from a small Scottish town became a global sensation when she sang the "Les Miserables" number "I Dreamed a Dream" on TV contest "Britain's Got Talent" in 2009.

She said at the time she had never been kissed.

