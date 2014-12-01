Motorist pleads no contest in wife's crash death

Vincent Mauro was arrested the man they said was driving drunk in a crash that killed his wife.

A Branford man whose wife died in a crash while police say he drove under the influence of alcohol has pleaded no-contest to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle.

The New Haven Register reports that Vincent Mauro is due to appear Monday in New Haven Superior Court.

Mauro's wife and passenger, Megan McAuliffe died as a result of the Aug. 18, 2013, crash.

Branford police said the 32-year-old Mauro's blood alcohol level had been at 0.18 percent. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.

His lawyer, Tara Knight, said the plea agreement calls for Mauro to get a maximum of one year in prison, with the right to argue for less time at sentencing.

Jean McAuliffe, administrator for her daughter's estate, has sued Mauro and his mother, Lisa Mauro, the owner of the car.

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com.

