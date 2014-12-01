Plane crash leaves some damage on bus-only roadway

A crash landing of a single-engine plane on Connecticut's bus-only roadway has caused some minor damage to the system four months before it's due to open.

Judd Everhart, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation, says the only damage from the crash Saturday in West Hartford was to a section of a protective fence mounted on the concrete barrier that separates the busway from a railroad.

He says some fuel leaked from the plane.

Danny Hall, a 48-year-old roofing company owner from Torrington, walked away from the crash landing with only soreness in his back.

The $567 million bus-only corridor between Hartford and New Britain is nearing completion and is set to open in late March.

