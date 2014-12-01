Belichick, Kraft may testify in Hernandez trial

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft are listed as possible witnesses by prosecutors in the upcoming murder trial of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez's lawyers are asking prosecutors to pare down their list of more than 300 witnesses. Hernandez is charged in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. Lloyd's body was found in an industrial park about a mile from Hernandez's home in North Attleborough.

In a motion released Monday, Hernandez's lawyers asked a judge to order prosecutors to reduce the list to people they actually intend to call during the trial, which is scheduled to begin in January in Fall River.

Hernandez's lawyers say it is "inconceivable" that prosecutors will call each of the 305 people on its list.

