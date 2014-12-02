Teen cited for large drinking party at parents' home

A 14-year-old New Canaan girl has been issued infractions after police say they broke up a large drinking party she hosted at her home while her mother was on the telephone.

The Stamford Advocate reports that police received a report about the party in mid-November when a neighbor saw several youths carrying alcoholic beverages.

The girl said she invited a few friends, but others learned about the party on social media and showed up with booze. Officers found seven 30-pack cartons of beer, about 40 unopened beer bottles, several empty bottles of wine and detected marijuana.

The teen's mother told police she was on the telephone in her bedroom and did not realize the party had grown so large or that her guests had brought alcohol.

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

