Metro-North says on-time performance will lag 95 pct goal

The president of Metro-North Railroad has told Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy that the commuter rail line cannot reach its target of 95 percent on-time service.

Joseph Giulietti, president of the rail line, cited improvements that put safety ahead of reliable schedules.

The Connecticut Post reports that Giulietti wrote Malloy that the best way to achieve the goal is to continue to rebuild the rail system.

Giulietti responded to a deadline set last month by Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker.

Metro-North hit a 94.7 percent on-time performance in September, but on-time performance on the New Haven line slipped to 86.7 percent in October. Giulietti said it was due to increased track work in advance of winter.

State transportation spokesman Judd Everhart said Monday the agency will review the letter.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

