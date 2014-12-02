Violent robbery of New York newborn, mom caught on camera

Cameras caught the violent robbery of a New York mom and her baby.

A mother shared her story with the media after surveillance footage showed a stranger kicking her and her child to the ground before robbing them and taking off.

The 2-month old baby boy and his mother were random targets, according to police, in a violent robbery and assault in the Bronx.

The crime was caught on camera. The husband and father saw the video on Monday night for the first time.

"I got scared,” the mother, who wished not to be identified, told the media.

The mother said she had her son strapped to her chest and she was walking on east Tremont Avenue from the Laundromat Friday around 12:45 p.m.

That's when police said 18-year-old Alonzo Brown stared her down as he walked past her and then turned to follow her. Before police said she ran up and kicked her from behind.

"I was holding my baby like this in front,” the mother said. "And I felt something push me hard from the back and i fell like this on my baby."

Police said Brown took her cell phone and then took off down the block near Bronx Park Avenue.

The mother said she got up and a woman at a nearby store called 911.

Mom and baby went to the hospital. She said she is grateful they're both okay.

"Everything's good,” the mother said. "My baby's good and I'm good."

She said she's never seen Brown before.

People in the neighborhood said have no idea how he could target a mother with her child.

"That's not right,” Gerardo Vazquez, who is a resident of the Bronx, said.

“How they gonna push a lady with a baby? That's not right,” Andrea Grymes, of New York, said.

Investigators said Brown has several arrests on his record, including criminal possession of a weapon. Police ask anyone who might know where he is to give them a call.

© 2013 Cable News Network.Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.