Waterbury court marshal charged with promoting prostitution

A veteran judicial court marshal will now face a judge in the court he works in after being accused of promoting prostitution

Mike Connelly, who is the brother of former state's attorney John Connelly, was arrested without incident at his Waterbury home on the morning of Nov. 25. He was charged with third-degree promoting prostitution.

Police are not saying exactly what he's accused of doing. Sources told Eyewitness News that Mike Connelly was using his work badge during some sort of prostitution activity.

"We had an ongoing criminal case that took us to Waterbury and resulted in the arrest of the accused in this case,” Connecticut State Police Lt Paul Vance.

Mike Connelly worked at Waterbury Superior Court and was one of the officials responsible for court security and prisoner transport. The Connecticut Judicial Branch said he was “placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.”

“Effective immediately, you are relieved of all work responsibilities and are not to enter any Judicial Branch work location unless the Judicial Branch instructs you to do so,” the release stated.

Judicial Branch officials instructed Mike Connelly to hand over his badge, identification card, equipment, keys and any other Judicial Branch property.

Eyewitness News checked on Mike Connelly's disciplinary record while serving as a court marshal, but those records were not available on Tuesday.

Leonard Crone, who is Michael Connelly's attorney, released a statement on his client's arrest to Eyewitness News.

"Mike has been a loyal employee of the judicial system for over 30 years so this charge is somewhat of a surprise it will be interesting to see what sort of evidence is presented," Crone said.

Following his arrest, Mike Connelly was released on a $25,000 bond and will be arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 10.

Eyewitness News tried to get in touch with Mike Connelly at his gated Waterbury complex, however the station was unable to gain access to the complex.