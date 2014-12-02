Former ad executive loses appeal of kidnapping conviction

A former advertising executive serving 70 years in prison for kidnapping his ex-wife and burning down their house has lost his legal appeal.

The Connecticut Appellate Court upheld the conviction of Richard J. Shenkman.

In an opinion to be published Dec. 9, the judges rejected claims that the trial judge improperly denied information to the defense and misled the jury during her instructions before they deliberated.

The court also rejected a claim that Shenkman was a victim of legal double jeopardy.

Shenkman was convicted in 2011 of kidnapping, violating a protective order, carrying a pistol without a permit and other charges in 2009.

He claimed the trial judge improperly denied the request of his lawyer for a detailed statement of the charges that impaired his ability to prepare a "double jeopardy" defense.

