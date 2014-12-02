State takes permanent possession of neglected horses

Cheyenne and Chinook were recovering at the Second Chance rehabilitation facility in Niantic on Oct 15. (CT Dept. of Agriculture)

State agriculture officials confirmed they will take permanent possession of a Redding woman's two horses after she was charged with animal cruelty.

Lisa Lind-Larsen was found responsible for the emaciated and neglected conditions of her two mustangs in a civil suit filed by the state Department of Agriculture. Officials say the horses are doing well and are at the Agriculture Department's animal facility in Niantic.

Agents found stalls with manure eight inches deep, water troughs filled with algae and the horses emaciated and covered in fly bites.

Lind-Larsen argued in court that her facilities were not unsanitary.

Hartford Superior Court Judge Robert Vacchelli ruled the horses will be placed in the permanent care of the Department of Agriculture, which can seek compensation of expenses since the two horses were seized.

