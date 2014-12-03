Police investigate double shooting at Stamford house

A 21-year-old Stamford man suffered a head wound in a shooting, 14 hours after a separate incident at the house where five shots were fired in a teenager's bedroom.

The Stamford Advocate reports that police locked down a nearby elementary school Tuesday.

Police Lt. Diedrich Hohn said the unidentified victim was in the yard when he was shot by a man a short distance away. Hohn said the man ducked, avoiding more significant injury.

He's being treated at Stamford Hospital.

Earlier, five shots were fired into a bedroom. A 17-year-old boy at home saw one of four men in his backyard pull a gun and aim it at the house. He dropped to the floor in his bedroom.

Hohn said the shootings may be related to a gang rivalry.

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

