New London looks forward to federal money for police cameras

New London police officials are optimistic the city will receive federal funding for body cameras after President Barack Obama announced a spending package that includes money for lapel-mounted cameras to record police on the job.

The Day of New London reports that Acting Police Chief Peter Reichard said officers began testing two types of body cameras last month and he expects to equip the department as early as next year.

The cost of the cameras is about $1,000 per officer, or $75,000 a year.

Todd Lynch, president of the New London Police Union, said he doesn't anticipate support from officers because of a lack of funding for more police and other priorities.

Obama promoted the use of body cameras by police following the shooting death in August of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

