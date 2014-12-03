Jury selection to start in Newton's fraud trial

The following photo of Ernest Newtown is from his Facebook page.

The alleged campaign fraud case of former Bridgeport state Sen. Ernest Newton II is headed to jury selection.

Jury selection for Newton's trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court. It's the second criminal trial for Newton, who gave up his Senate seat in 2005 before being sentenced to five years in prison for taking a $5,000 bribe.

Newton has pleaded not guilty to larceny and campaign finance charges. He denies allegations that he submitted false documentation to obtain more than $80,000 in state public campaign funds for his failed 2012 campaign to win back his old Senate seat.

An arrest warrant says Newton submitted bogus documentation when he was $500 short of the $15,000 in private contributions he needed to raise to qualify for public campaign funds.

