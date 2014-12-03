Newtown teachers want continued mental health funding

Sandy Hook Elementary School teachers are telling top union leaders in Connecticut and nationally that they're worried what will happen once funding for mental health services runs out by the next school year.

Leaders of the American Federation of Teachers met privately Tuesday with about a half dozen teachers who worked at Newtown school, the scene of the deadly Dec. 14, 2012, shooting rampage that left 20 first graders and six educators dead.

Randi Weingarten, the AFT's national president, said the union is committed to fighting for continued federal mental health funding to help teachers and students years down the road.

The union plans to revisit proposed Connecticut legislation requiring workers compensation coverage for mental health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress. Similar legislation died in recent years.

