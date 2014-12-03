UConn says Boatright in boot with sprained ankle

UConn says X-rays taken on guard Ryan Boatright's sprained left ankle showed no structural damage, but it is not clear if he will be ready to play when the Huskies host Yale on Friday.

UConn's leading scorer rolled the ankle while trying to contest Jonathan Holmes game-winning shot in a 55-54 loss to Texas on Sunday.

He did not practice Tuesday and spent most of the day in a walking boot.

Guard Rodney Purvis, who missed the Texas game with a high left ankle sprain, did some light shooting Tuesday. His status for the Yale game also will be determined later in the week.

Guard Omar Calhoun, who has not played this season after suffering a sprained right knee in October, is expected to begin practicing again Wednesday or Thursday. The school says he could dress on Friday.

