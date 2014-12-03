Hartford firefighter charged in accidental shooting

A Hartford firefighter has been arrested following an accidental shooting, police said.

On Nov. 2, Hartford police said 25-year-old Justin Wood was handing a firearm when it accidentally discharged and hit a victim, Jose Medina, in the jaw.

Medina was taken to Hartford Hospital and treated for his injuries.

Wood has been charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police said he voluntarily turned himself in to police where he was served an arrest warrant.

He is expected to appear in court on Dec. 12.

Police said Wood has a valid pistol permit, however his permit has been turned over for evaluation.

