Newtown to purchase Lanza home for $1

On Wednesday evening the Newtown Legislative Council voted to purchase the home that housed the shooter in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy, for $1.

The property is located on Yogananda Street and is where Nancy Lanza lived with her son Adam Lanza, who is accused of killing 26 children and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly two years ago.

He also killed his mother inside of their home.

According to a report released after the shooting, Adam Lanza shot his mother on Dec. 14 four times while she was in her bed, before driving five miles to Sandy Hook, shooting his way through the glass and killing 20 children and six adults.

He shot himself in the head about one minute after the first police officer arrived at the school.

Since then the home has moved through the probate system, after being fully searched by police looking for clues into what led up to the shooting.

The bedroom where Adam Lanza isolated himself and became obsessed with mass murders had its windows blacked and was largely inaccessibly by his mother.

The town will take ownership of the home from the Hudson City Savings Bank of New Jersey.

It is unclear what the town will do with the property but some families want it torn down.

