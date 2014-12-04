Stamford teacher pleads guilty for sex with underage student

A Stamford High School English teacher has pleaded guilty to felony charges related to a sexual relationship with an underage student.

The Stamford Advocate reports that Danielle Watkins accepted a plea agreement on Thursday that will lead to a jail term of up to four years. The 32-year-old Watkins entered her pleas to felony charges of second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

The agreement calls for her to be placed on the state's Sex Offender Registry for 10 years.

She's set to return to Stamford Superior Court for sentencing Jan. 22. The plea agreement calls for her to serve between nine months and four years in jail.

Two school administrators were charged with failing to report the relationship and received probation.

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.