Short Hike in Wethersfield Ideal for Families

Since childhood, my love of the outdoors has always been a part of me. And as an adult, I hope to share that passion with my own children.

So, I offered this challenge to my family, to join me in exploring the hidden treasures and more popular gems Connecticut and the surrounding region have to offer. From hiking to biking to kayaking, I hope my window into the outside world inspires you to explore as well.

WINTERGREEN WOODS

Wethersfield

It's a small wooded area tucked away on a side street in suburban Wethersfield. But, for those looking for a brisk, yet family-friendly hike, Wintergreen Woods may provide you with what you're after.

The woods are located off of Folly Brook Boulevard with plenty of ample parking available. There are two trails for visitors to choose from, the longer blue trail and a shorter red blaze. When combined, they cover about a mile of ground.

For those who would rather bike, another trail beckons down the road for a 10-mile ride on the Heritage Way Bike Path. It also touches points along Wintergreen Woods. But that beckons for another day.

So, with snow still coating the ground at this point, I set off with my family knowing it would be easy to navigate this hike. And my expectations were justified. The trail is straight-forward and wide. Trees with colored markings make it easy to spot where to go. Ground markers also hope those navigating this simple trail.

Wooden chips cover the flat pathways that meander through the woods. The trek is perfect for small children to explore as well as pet owners looking to walk their dogs. It does get a bit soggy and muddy, but well-placed bridges help keep your feet somewhat dry.

About ¾ of the way into the trail, the landscape opens up a bit offering casual hikers a view of the local pond. If you're lucky, you can spot some of the wildlife that calls this small habitat home.

After a brief reprieve, a short hike back via the blue trail or a small detour on the red, sends you back to where you started by the lot.

This isn't the grandest of trails, but for those looking for a nice, 30-minute jaunt with the kids, you'll be glad to have this little nugget in your back pocket.

Directions: Take I-91N toward Hartford/Springfield. Take Exit 24 onto CT-99N. Turn left onto Rt. 175/Wells Road. In about a ½ mile, turn right onto Folly Brook Blvd.

Trail Difficulty: Easy

Trail Distance: < 1 mile