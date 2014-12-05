Holiday tours available at governor's mansion in Hartford

Tours have started at the governor's mansion. (governor's Twitter account)

The holidays are in full swing at the governor's mansion. (Governor's Twitter)

The governor's mansion in Hartford is decorated for holidays. (Malloy's Twitter account)

The governor's mansion in Hartford is open for the holidays.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and first lady Cathy Malloy are inviting people to attend their annual open house.

The Prospect Avenue mansion is decorated for the season.

Tours run throughout this weekend. On Friday, they're happening until 3 p.m. On Saturday, they're from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.