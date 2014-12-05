Plainfield dogs at center of attack probe to be put down, police say

Five of the six dogs seized by police. (Family photo)

Dogs at the center of an attack probe in Plainfield are going to be put down, according to police, unless their owner schedules a hearing to prevent it.

Healthcare worker Lynne Denning, 56, was viciously attacked in the area of Putnam Road on Wednesday morning.

Police said multiple dogs were involved in the attack, though one of their owners, Brittany Allen, told Eyewitness News only two of her six dogs were responsible.

The six dogs were seized, including five Rottweilers and a Labrador retriever.

“The Plainfield Police Department and the Plainfield Animal Control Office are moving forward with an ‘Order to Dispose' of all six dogs,” said Capt. Mario Arriaga, Plainfield Police Department.

The dogs are all between 8 and 9 months old.

Denning was in critical condition, but was upgraded to fair condition Thursday.

She had been caring for an elderly patient at a home when the attack happened.

Police said the victim and the owner have been notified in accordance with state law.

“The owner must obey this order to dispose of her dogs by a licensed veterinarian by Dec. 19, 2014,” Arriaga said.

Before that happens, however, the owner can request a hearing with the state Commission of Agriculture to prevent it from happening.

