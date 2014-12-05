Hernandez doesn't want jury to hear of 'bad acts'

Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has asked a judge to bar prosecutors from telling a jury at his upcoming murder trial about evidence of his other alleged crimes, including the fatal shootings of two Boston men in 2012.

In a motion filed Friday, Hernandez's lawyers argued that any evidence of so-called "bad acts" are not relevant to the murder charge against him in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. Hernandez's trial in that case is scheduled to begin next month in Fall River Superior Court.

Hernandez's lawyers said evidence about the double slaying in Boston in 2012 and other alleged crimes would risk "undue prejudice" against Hernandez in the Lloyd trial.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty in all three slayings.

