Stew Leonards shares top wines this season

Picking out a wine to bring to a holiday party can be overwhelming. We asked Stew Leonard's to bring their top five wines under $15, and their favorite splurge wines on Eyewitness News Saturday Morning. Here are their picks:

Wines Under $15

Ponte Prosecco $12.99

The perfect way to start any get together! Ponte Prosecco will enliven your taste buds to prepare for the meal ahead, and its soft fruitiness is just simply delicious. It's also a wallet-friendly alternative to Champagne.

Terrazze della Luna $11.99

This Pinot Grigio is our #1 seller here at Stew's! Delicate floral aromas and crisp fruit flavors of apple, pear, and citrus make this white a great match for lemon sole, sea bass, or a green salad.

Red Cluster Red Blend $9.99

Red Cluster comes from Washington, and is a blend of Cabernet, Merlot, and Syrah. With lovely ripe fruit flavors and a supple texture that's so prized in Washington State wines, this is at a price you can keep coming back to!

Mil Piedras Malbec $11.99

Beautiful aromas of blackberry and violets. Full-bodied and lush with hints of vanilla and oak to go along with the deep blackberry fruit. Lush and delicious!

Smith and Sons Napa Cabernet $15.99

Rich chocolate and tobacco flavors abound with layers of dark cherries on the palate. This wine should pair well with many of your favorite roasted meats, grilled vegetables or with many bold cheeses.

Splurge Wines

Ferrari Carano Chardonnay $19.99 reg. $24.99

With upfront apple, pear, honey, butter cream, and honeysuckle floral notes, this wine is perfectly balanced with fruit and creamy caramel, marshmallow and a lingering, toasted oak finish.

BR Cohn Gold Label Cabernet Sauvignon $34.99

Sourced from vineyards in Sonoma and Napa, this full-bodied rich Cabernet Sauvignon with aromas and flavors of currant, plum, black cherry wrapped in oaky spice and cedar. This is a big, luscious Cabernet, balanced with firm tannin, ample acidity, and a long warm finish.

Willamette Valley Estate Pinot Noir $24.99

This Pinot Noir has sweet, delicate aromas of raspberries and red cherries with hints of cocoa and toast. The sweet and tart flavors of ripe, red cherries and raspberries are accented by hints of vanilla and white pepper spice. An elegant Pinot Noir.

