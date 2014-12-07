Dying 6-year-old's Christmas wish met with outpouring of support

A dying child 6-year-old had just one wish for Christmas this year.

Getting mail is something that little Addie Fausett, of Utah, literally lives for. She is just 6 years old and is counting on the Christmas cards sent specifically to her this year.

Her mother, Tami Fausett, said her daughter stopped growing when she was just three. She is still bubbly and energetic, and she only weighs 23 pounds and continues to struggle.

"She likes to laugh and have a good time and hear stories, but lately she has had a lot of days she will just cry all day long,” Fausett said.

After many visits to neurologists, Addie's condition has gone undiagnosed.

"Cerebral atrophy is just a symptom of what is wrong, but she is still undiagnosed,” Fausett said.

The deteriorating condition of her brain resulted last month in a devastating prognosis.

"They told us she probably won't last much longer and they told us roughly a year,” Fausett said.

Now, with the prospect that this will be Addie's last Christmas, her grandparents thought it would be nice for Addie to receive a lifetime of Christmas cards this year.

"She doesn't get to play with kids, so we thought if everyone would send her a card, we could tell all her friends it would make her Christmas a little bit better,” Fausett said.

Cards have been pouring in for Addie from family, friends and complete strangers.

"We're hoping to get a lot so we can cover all the walls with them, for Addie,” Fausett said.

