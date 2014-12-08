Police say 3rd hospital patient accuses nurse of sex assault

A third patient has accused a nursing assistant at St. Vincent's Medical Center of sexual assault.

The Connecticut Post reports that Martin Chalecki says the hospital did not take his complaint seriously last February.

Spokeswoman Dianne Auger said the hospital took Chalecki's complaint seriously and investigated.

Gonzalo Flores has been arrested on charges of sexual assault against two male patients and police expect a third arrest on charges of assaulting Chalecki. Police say the 53-year-old Flores has confessed to other sexual assaults.

Chalecki's complaint was the first accusation against Flores. An unidentified Fairfield man reported to police in June a sexual assault in his hospital room.

On Sept. 30, another alleged victim said Flores abused him in March 2013.

It wasn't known Monday if Flores is represented by a lawyer.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

