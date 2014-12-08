Lawmakers, business officials media tour regional rail line

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro talks about the railline at Union Station in New Haven on Monday morning. (WFSB)

Lawmakers and other business officials discussed re-shaping Connecticut's commuter rail line Monday morning in New Haven.

A group of elected leaders along with business folks from Massachusetts and Connecticut toured the Elm City's Union Station.

It's one of the focal points in the push to make over the New Haven-Hartford-Springfield line.

Over the last five years, the regional rail line, which runs parallel to Interstate 91, has seen nearly $73 million in federal stimulus for improvements since 2009.

The group took the train from New Haven to Springfield, stopping in Hartford and Springfield, which is getting set to redo its own Union Station. Springfield officials are looking at New Haven and Hartford as models as they undergo an $82 million renovation.

"The improvements to the New Haven-Hartford-Springfield line include adding new tracks, new signals, fixing bridges and culverts, amenities at our station, all in preparation for service in late 2016,” U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro said.

"The whole thing is part of a grand vision for New England - talks about starting the project between here and Springfield and then moving beyond that to Boston and Montreal,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker said.

Right now, there are six trains that go between New Haven and Springfield daily.

When the line is completed in 2016 that number will be up to 16.

