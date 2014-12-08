2 young ladies found rock painted by WFSB anchor in West Hartford

A rock with the WFSB logo hidden as a part of a local scavenger hunt was located by two young ladies in West Hartford.

A Facebook group of local artists called WEHA Artists Emporium was organized and they painted rocks and hide them throughout West Hartford.

"We started having meetings about how we can spread the word about local artists and how the community can find us and it just took off,” scavenger hunt organizer Stefanie Marco previously told Eyewitness News.

As of last week, 65 rocks have been painted and hid in West Hartford. WFSB anchor Mark Zinni participated in the hunt and hid a rock in West Hartford that has the Eyewitness News logo painted on it.

The rock was located at a store called Max & Lily's Closet on Park Road by Lillian and Vivian. The two young ladies took a picture of their discovery and sent to Zinni, which was featured on Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who finds the rocks gets to keep the works of art.

