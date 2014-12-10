Connecticut voter turnout was nearly 56 percent

Connecticut officials report that nearly 56 percent of registered voters turned out for the November election.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says turnout was a "respectable" 55.6 percent and that nearly 14,000 new voters cast ballots using election-day registration, which was available for the first time in a statewide election.

Finalized figures show the town with the highest turnout was Cornwall at 74.8 percent and the lowest was Hartford at 32.2 percent.

Merrill said Wednesday that turnout in Hartford may have been affected by problems that forced several polling places to open late on Nov. 4. Several polling stations failed to open at 6 a.m. as required because voter registration lists were not ready. The Hartford City Council has voted to create a committee to investigate the problems.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.