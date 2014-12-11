2 Malloy administration figures stay for 2nd term

Chief of Staff Mark Ojakian (on left) and Secretary of the Office of Policy and Management Benjamin Barnes will each serve a second term.

Two key members of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's administration are staying on for the Democrat's second term.

Malloy said Thursday that his chief of staff, Mark Ojakian, will stay in that role and that he will re-appoint Benjamin Barnes as secretary of the Office of Policy and Management.

The inauguration date for Malloy is Jan. 7. He won a second term by defeating Republican businessman Tom Foley in the November election.

Ojakian was deputy secretary of the Office of Policy and Management before joining the governor's office.

Barnes served previously as operating officer for the Bridgeport public school system.

Malloy says the two men played important roles modernizing state government and making it more responsive to people's needs.

