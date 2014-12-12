Tenet Healthcare drops bid for 5 Connecticut hospitals

Tenet Healthcare Corp. is abandoning plans to acquire five hospitals in Connecticut, citing what it calls extensive state conditions.

Tenet, based in Dallas, referred to draft decisions by state officials with nearly 70 conditions on the Waterbury hospital deal.

The health care company said it respects the role of state regulators. But it said the extensive list of proposed conditions on the Waterbury Hospital deal led it to conclude that the approach of regulatory oversight in Connecticut would not allow it to operate the hospitals safely. The Waterbury Hospital was to be the first of four transactions by Tenet.

Attorney General George C. Jepsen said he does not believe his conditions focusing on protecting the hospitals contributed to Tenet's decision.

The state Office of the Healthcare Advocate also called for conditions.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.