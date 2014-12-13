Vigil held to remember Cheshire teen killed in Route 9 crash

Friends remembered a 19-year-old Cheshire woman killed in a crash early Saturday morning after state police said the driver, who was her boyfriend, lost control of the car on Route 9 south in Berlin.

In the wake of this terrible tragedy, a memorial was held in honor of Isabella Gozzo on the football field at Cheshire High School, where she was a recent graduate.

Gozzo and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Anthony Longo of Berlin, were headed home when they crashed on Route 9 near Exit 21 around 2:15 a.m.

The car hit a utility pole and rock wall and rolled over several times, police said. Gozzo was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Hartford Hospital where she died on Saturday.

Longo suffered minor injuries.

"A million emotions are running through his head,” Alec Hayduk, who is Longo's best friend, said at the memorial. “He loved her and that was his world and it's really tough to see him going through this."

On Saturday night, people shared stories, cried and laughed as they remembered Gozzo, who was better known to her friends as Izzy. As balloons were released in her honor, something amazing happened.

A shooting star appeared in the sky.

"I haven't cried much tonight, but when I saw that I completely lost it,” Samantha Welch, who is Gozzo's best friend, said. "She's here. She's still here.”

Gozzo was attending Suffolk University where she was studying broadcast journalism. Friends described her as sweet, beautiful and one of the boys.

A community is now leaning on each other as they deal with this immeasurable loss.

"She just made everyone laugh all the time; her laugh just brightened up the whole room,” said friend Tyler Sheehan.

"She was happy all the time; she always looked out for other people," Welch said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. No charges have been filed by police.

