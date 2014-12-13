Seven Layer Bars perfect to make with children - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Seven Layer Bars perfect to make with children

Seven Layer Bars

¼ lb Butter

1 C Graham Cracker crumbs

1 C Coconut, shredded

6 oz Chocolate chips

6 oz Butterscotch chips

1 C Walnuts, chopped

1 can Condensed milk

Melt butter in 9x13 pan. Sprinkle graham cracker crumbs over butter evenly. Continue with each ingredient, layering on top of each other. Using the whole can of milk to completely coat the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Cool and cut. Makes 24 pieces.

