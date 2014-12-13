Congress approves Coltsville Park in Hartford

Connecticut officials are celebrating congressional approval of a new national park in Hartford centering on the historic Colt Fire Arms factory building with the blue, onion-shape dome.

The U.S. Senate on Friday approved plans for the Coltsville National Historical Park as part of a massive defense policy bill that was sent to President Barack Obama.

Congressman John Larson says the approval was the culmination of more than a decade of work to preserve the factory and surrounding area as well as make it a destination and history hub. The Connecticut Democrat says the park designation will drive economic growth and help create jobs.

Plans call for a visitors' center at the former factory building built in 1855, a multimedia tour experience and an observation area overlooking the park.

