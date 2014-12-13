State's nonprofit health co-op pedals to boost enrollment

Connecticut's nonprofit health insurance co-op is stepping up activities to enroll participants.

HealthyCT sponsored an 80-mile cycling tour Saturday by a pro-am team from the Connecticut Cycling Advancement Program.

The ride stopped at five enrollment centers intended to help consumers enroll for health insurance. It also will highlight the Monday deadline to sign up for coverage that begins Jan. 1.

The cycling tour departed at 8:30 a.m. from the Access Health CT Enrollment Center in New Britain and visited enrollment centers in Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven.

During the first open enrollment and the months after, Connecticut's health insurance exchange signed up more than 280,000 residents for private insurance or Medicaid.

