Ledyard teacher pleads guilty in student sex case

A former Ledyard High School teacher has pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student.

Thirty-six-year-old William Friskey pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault Friday in New London Superior Court.

The Day of New London reports that in a deal with prosecutors Friskey will be sentenced to two years in prison, with nine months to serve, followed by 15 years of sex offender probation. Sentencing is Feb. 25.

Friskey had been an English teacher at the school since 2007. He resigned after his arrest in June.

Prosecutors said the alleged victim was 17, legally old enough to consent, but it is illegal for school employees to have sexual relationships with students.

Prosecutor Theresa Anne Ferryman said the relationship took place at the school and elsewhere. She said the victim was aware of the plea agreement.

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.