Shoreline towns hold toy and food drives

Waterford Police are hosting a Toys for Tots drive on Sunday at Walmart to benefit Waterford Youth Services and the elderly.

They are collecting toys, food and clothing until 3 p.m.

The Old Lyme Fire Department is having its annual Food and Toys for Tots drive on Sunday as well. They will be collecting items at the fire department on Lyme Street and on Halls Road until 1 p.m.

