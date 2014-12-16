Derby school officials scramble to fill administrator vacancies after resignations

The principal at Derby High School was one of the three administrators to resign for unknown reasons. (WFSB photo)

A major shakeup at the school district in Derby has officials seeking three new administrators.

A high school principal, a middle school principal and a middle school dean of students recently resigned.

Superintendent Matthew Conway has not commented on the reason for the resignations.

The Board of Education made the news official Monday night.

Eyewitness News learned that after high school Principal Kevin Gaillard resigned, the two middle school administrators, Principal Sean Morrissey and Dean of Students Matthew Spar, were put on leave. They later resigned.

The board was pressed about why the three resigned, but it also provided no comment.

Parents said they were unaware of what happened.

"I'm kind of hoping that they know what they're doing," said Suzie Dana, a Derby parent.

Conway addressed them during Monday's meeting.

"I apologize if they're not comfortable with it. I really am," he said. "But to respect the privacy of others, it's for personal reasons."

Some parents, however, weren't buying that as an excuse.

"Fortunately, it's leadership that got us here tonight. It was missteps by leaders that I'm sure we wish we had back," said Don Demanuel, a parent. "But nonetheless, we're here. Nonetheless, it's going to be leadership that carries us forward."

In the letters sent to the middle school administrators, it stated that they were put on administrative leave "pending the results of an investigation at Derby Middle School," and told them that "you will not report to work and will not attend school functions."

School officials would not specify which investigation, though Derby police investigated a bomb threat incident on Nov. 17, and later arrested and charged a 13-year-old girl.

Some parents said with the most recent shakeup, as well as the bomb threat earlier this year, this has made for a tumultuous year for their children, and there is concern over the education of their children in the future.

"I'm not sure, I hope everything settles and my daughter gets the education that she deserves," said Marangeli Lappost, of Derby.

Sean Morrissey declined to comment on the matter on Tuesday.

The district said it has acting administrators in place. It also said it has formed a committee made of parents, administrators and staff to vet candidates.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.