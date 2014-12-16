Malloy taps campaign aide to become new spokesman

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says his campaign spokesman will become his new communications director.

The Democrat announced Tuesday that Mark Bergman will take over the position next year. He will replace Andrew Doba, who is stepping down at the end of Malloy's first term.

Doba will remain in the administration as a senior adviser, helping with the transition, the upcoming inauguration and the start of the new legislative session.

Malloy called Doba "a close adviser" who helped him deal with challenging issues ranging from historic storms to the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Doba said while he's sad to leave, he has a number of opportunities he's pursuing.

Bergman was tapped this year as Malloy's campaign spokesman as the governor ran for re-election in a tight race with Republican businessman Tom Foley.

