Engineer files lawsuit over train derailment

A second Metro-North engineer has filed a federal negligence lawsuit against the railroad as a result of the May 2013 derailment in Bridgeport that injured dozens of people.

Erik Ljunggren is seeking unspecified damages.

According to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Ljunggren hit the brakes on his westbound train when he saw overhead lines coming down as the result of the derailment of an eastbound train. The two collided, injuring more than 70 people.

Steven Bauer, the engineer on the eastbound train, filed a similar lawsuit in September.

Among other things, Ljunggren's alleges the railroad failed to adequately inspect and maintain the tracks, and emphasized on-time performance over safety.

Aaron Donovan, a Metro-North spokesman, says the railroad does not comment on pending litigation.

