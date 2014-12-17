Saint Francis to merge with Trinity Health

Hartford-based Saint Francis Care has announced plans to merge with Trinity Health and form a nonprofit regional health system in New England.

Trinity is a national system of Roman Catholic health care institutions that already includes the Sisters of Providence Health System in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The new regional system would include Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield and several other smaller hospitals.

Christopher Dadlez, the president and chief executive of Saint Francis Care, would lead the new regional system. The plans, announced Wednesday, call for Daniel Moen to remain as president and chief executive of Sisters of Providence.

The merger, which has the blessing of the Archdiocese of Hartford, still needs other church approvals as well as the approval of state and federal regulators.

