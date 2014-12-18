Connecticut DMV won't allow three-wheeled vehicle

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has rejected an attempt to vehicle maker Polaris to have its three-wheeled Slingshot classified as a motorcycle.

Polaris was seeking the designation to allow owners to register the vehicles and use them on Connecticut roads.

The Waterbury Republican-American reports the DMV sent a letter to Polaris last week saying the Slingshot more closely resembles an automobile, a designation that would require it to meet more stringent safety standards.

The DMV has suggested Polaris go to the state Legislature to create a new classification for the vehicle.

The state definition of a motorcycle excludes vehicles that have an enclosed driver's seat and an enclosed motor, and the Slingshot has both.

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.