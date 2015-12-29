Bradley airport experiences delays, cancellations due to storm

Travelers taking flights out of Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks were urged to check with airlines to see if their flights were delayed.

The airport said it saw dozens of delays and a handful of cancellations due to the first winter storm of the season on Tuesday.

Travelers told Eyewitness News that the lines were long and security checkpoints were packed. They, and the airport for that matter, advised people to get there early.

Eyewitness News learned the flights out of Detroit and Chicago ran between 30 and 45 minutes late.

"I'm waiting for a friend who has been delayed overnight due to a snow storm in Wisconsin," said Brenda Berky of Madison.

"Now I'm heading no where but I was heading toward Toronto," said Chris Gladden, a traveler.

One family was trying to head to California but their plans took an unexpected turn because they can't get out for a few days.

"Our tour started today and we are going for the tournament of the Rose Parade, which starts at 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, so there is no sense going to California if we are not doing an entire tour," said Maria Manouvelos.

Others flights, however, were right on time.

Airport officials continue to emphasize budgeting extra time.

