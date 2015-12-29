Troopers respond to dozens of crashes during first winter storm of the season

Tolland emergency officials said I-84 west was a mess on Tuesday morning due to the weather conditions. (@TollandAlert photo)

Despite it being the week between holidays, the Tuesday morning commute was not fun for drivers.

More than 160 crashes were reported across the state, all of which kept state police busy.

The roads were tough even for WFSB’s Early Warning Weather tracker.

“When I first got on the road today, off the Silas Deane highway wasn't done,” said Ken Lacus of Wethersfield.

State plow drivers said they had to play catchup as the morning progressed.

State troopers said they responded to 167 crashes between midnight and 1:45 p.m.

AAA said it received nearly 300 calls from drivers whose vehicles became stuck and other emergencies.

“It’s going to be a horrible day,” said Monei Milner, a driver.

Milner told Eyewitness News she hoped she wasn’t the next person calling for help.

“I'm going to pick up my little sister,” she said. “I'm getting actually nervous about getting on the highway right now.”

The storm left some wondering what the rest of the winter would be like.

“It think it was a late start for everyone, a warning for what's on its way,” Lacus said.

Lacus said that as a plow driver, he wouldn’t mind seeing more of the snow.

“[I] just got laid off so this is extra money for me and it helps out,” he said.

