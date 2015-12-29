Meriden house fire forces out three people

A home in Meriden was deemed uninhabitable after a fire on Tuesday.

Firefighters said three people were home when the fire broke out on Jackson Street around noon.

They were not sure how many people total lived inside.

They said the fire was called in by a Frontier Communications employee who saw heavy smoke.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

The investigation continues.

